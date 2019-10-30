-
Now Playing: Rodents get behind the wheel
-
Now Playing: Boeing CEO faces Congress on anniversary of 1st 737 Max crash
-
Now Playing: ‘GMA’ Hot List: Queen Latifah heads under the sea for the ‘The Little Mermaid’
-
Now Playing: NCAA to allow athletes to profit from likenesses
-
Now Playing: Man pleads guilty to felony assault after throwing coffee at worker
-
Now Playing: Girl, 3, with cochlear implant hears parents for first time
-
Now Playing: Police search for teen in Virginia woods after sighting
-
Now Playing: Small plane crashes into neighborhood, damaging at least 3 homes
-
Now Playing: Firefighters racing to contain Getty fire in Southern California
-
Now Playing: Decorated combat veteran testifies about Trump-Ukraine call
-
Now Playing: Woman's brain surgery livestreamed on Facebook
-
Now Playing: NCAA takes steps to allow athletes to earn money from names, likenesses
-
Now Playing: California governor calls wildfires a challenging time
-
Now Playing: Organization rehabilitates military dogs after their service
-
Now Playing: NCAA president on historic vote for athletes
-
Now Playing: Baby has her cake and eats it too in this hilarious cake-smash photo shoot
-
Now Playing: Boeing CEO testifies on Capitol Hill
-
Now Playing: Doorbell video catches plane before crashing
-
Now Playing: Plane crashes into home, ignites massive fire
-
Now Playing: Firefighters continue to battle Kincade fire