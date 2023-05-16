Man police say attacked congressional staffers facing hate crime charge

A 49-year-old man is accused of attacking two staffers with a baseball bat at Congressman Gerry Connolly's district office in Fairfax, Virginia.

May 16, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live