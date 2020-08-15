Transcript for Man saves family of 4 from floodwaters caused by Tropical Storm Isaias

Finally tonight, an extraordinary rescue, and now an unbreakable bond. Stay there! Don't move! Reporter: The instructions were simple, but what was about to happen, incredibly hard. Pennsylvania resident Dan Digregorio, along with other drivers and nearby residents, mobilizing after coming across this family trapped in rising waters during tropical storm Isaias. This man and his family, including four children, stranded and in danger just west of Philadelphia when suddenly a miracle appears. Out of nowhere this backhoe comes around the corner. And we immediately started screaming at the guy driving it. Hold onto that kid. Reporter: Dan and three other good samaritans, all strangers, jumping into action. We're yelling at the dad who is now about 15 feet away from the car with a baby in his arms. And he's almost going under, so we tell him, get back to the Reporter: The group making a human chain. You got them? Yeah. Pass the kids. Reporter: The frightening moments right there on the faces of those young children. Grab his hand. Reporter: And this chilling moment with 12-year-old ansummah. Stand up straight. Stand up straight. Reporter: Almost slipping away. Dan grabs him by the wrist. I'm not letting go. I'm not letting go of this kid. If this was what I was put here for, to save this one life, I'll Reporter: All of them making it to safety. That was two weeks ago, and just yesterday the group of heroes and the father they rescued coming together, reliving those wild moments. I was a little bit crying for my kids. But for me, I was fine. Because I know that water couldn't take me anywhere. But it was just for the kids. Reporter: Now connecting on solid ground and building a bond. After everything, I couldn't stop telling them thanks. Reporter: For the rescuers, it was the only choice. When it's the right thing to do, there's no room for hesitation. None of us had a second thought to not do this. You can't forget something like that. And that's something that's family. An incredible rescue. Thanks so much for watching. I'm Tom llamas. Stay safe, good night.

