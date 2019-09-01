Transcript for Man staged infant son's kidnapping in San Antonio: Police

Next tonight here, the desperate search for a baby missing in San Antonio. Police fearing foul play tonight, after they were told a woman stole the car and the baby inside. Tonight, though, the surveillance, and this question -- was it all staged? Here's ABC's Clayton Sandell. Reporter: The case of a missing an 8-month-old, king Jay Davila began Friday, his father Christopher Davila called 911 to say a woman, captured on security video, stole his car with his baby son inside. We are investigating this as though the child is in danger. Reporter: But tonight, police allege this was a staged kidnapping. King Jay was never in that car and the woman seen carrying an empty car seat is actually Davila's cousin, Angie torres. We believe right now that he knows the woman who took the baby, we believe that this was set up. Reporter: Police say Davila was arrested for endangering a child. From jail, he denies being involved. King Jay's mother and Davila's fiance is defending him. He made a mistake. We admit that was wrong. And he freaked out. He was panicking. I was like, hang up, call the cops. That's the first thing he did. Reporter: The cousin was arrested on an unrelated charge. Police say they did find Davila's car, but tonight, there is still a desperate search for little king Jay. David? Clayton, thank you. When we come back, the woman

