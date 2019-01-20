Transcript for Man gets unexpected surprise from his stepdaughter

Finally tonight, her heart belongs to daddy. And now, it's official. When Leonardo Avila walked out on to the field at veterans park near Birmingham, Alabama, he knew there was going to be some type of surprise. But he never expected to see what was standing on home plate. You can take the glove off now. Reporter: His stepdaughter Alessandra holding a sign with one important question -- "Will you adopt me?" It was shocking because it was completely unexpected. Reporter: At first Leonardo was speechless, but Alessandra could tell he had already made up his mind. I could see he was happy and I could see his tears. Reporter: From the get-go they have had a close bond. I love her spirit. She's always been such a glow and such a life. Reporter: Leonardo has been in her life since she was 8 months old. The first time I held her and she legitimately felt comfortable with me, it was -- it just came natural. Like, she just fell into my arms and it's like she belonged there all along. Reporter: Marrying her mom and always treating Alessandra like a princess. Now it's legal. And she is my daughter. So we're just so thankful and blessed to know I have such an amazing little girl here. We thank the Avila family for sharing their story. And we thank you for watching. I'm Tom llamas in New York. "Gma" first thing in the morning. David Muir right back here tomorrow night. Have a great evening. Good night.

