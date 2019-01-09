Transcript for Mandatory evacuations underway in 5 Florida counties due to Dorian

where Dorian has triggered states of emergency from Florida through North Carolina. Mandatory evacuations are in place for six Florida counties, and authorities adding Jacksonville to the list. Here's Victor Oquendo. Reporter: Tonight, the category 5 monster. Hurricane warnings just issued in Florida. Millions on high alert from he to North Carolina. The catastrophic storm expected to come dangerously close to Florida's coast. It's a very dangerous storm and a lot of people don't realize that even if it doesn't hit us directly, the winds and rain will be devastating. Reporter: Mandatory evacuations just issued for at parts of Jacksonville and eight other counties. Including palm beach, home of president trump's mar-a-lago resort. Hurricane Dorian's unpredictable track sending visitors searching for another place to stay. Has this process been kind of nerve-racking at any point for you? A little bit. At least like four hours of every day has been changing my Reporter: Residents scrambling for supplies. Is this a brand-new generator? Yes. Reporter: When did you buy it? Just today. Reporter: Barrier islands like this one in palm beach county under mandatory evacuation. And here's why -- take a look from above. These are very narrow strips of land surrounded by water on both sides. The storm surge could easily flood the entire area. The president cancelling a trip to Poland, visiting FEMA headquarters today, saying he's surprised by Dorian's strength. The category 5 is something that I don't know that I've ever even heard the term other than I know it's there. That's the ultimate. And that's what we have unfortunately. Reporter: Drivers waiting in long lines to fill up on gas in Florida and in the Carolinas, where officials have now declared states of emergency. North Carolina has to take this seriously. Be ready. Reporter: New video showing hundreds of utility trucks lined up in Florida, ready to respond. Victor, joining us live from Florida. Dorian having a major impact on travel. And you have some new information on the plans for several major airports? Reporter: That's right. Palm beach international shutting down tomorrow. Orlando staying open, but saying they'll be monitoring the hurricane. The best advice for passengers, check with your airline. Victor, thank you. As Victor reported, among the deadliest threats are the

