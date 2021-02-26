-
Now Playing: GOP leaders clash over Trump and CPAC
-
Now Playing: New York governor under fire for deaths at nursing homes
-
Now Playing: Capitol police chief: Domestic terrorist threat at State of the Union
-
Now Playing: The Breakdown: Biden marks 50 million vaccinations under his administration
-
Now Playing: Biden marks 50 million COVID-19 shots under his administration
-
Now Playing: House GOP leaders clash over Trump at CPAC
-
Now Playing: Battle over Biden Cabinet nomination
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Wednesday, February 24, 2021
-
Now Playing: The Breakdown: 160 business leaders urge lawmakers to pass COVID relief plan
-
Now Playing: Gov. Gavin Newsom says schools can reopen after declining COVID-19 cases
-
Now Playing: Gov. Andrew Cuomo accused of undercounting nursing home deaths
-
Now Playing: Nursing home residents get 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccine
-
Now Playing: The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine could be authorized by Friday
-
Now Playing: 160 CEOs write to lawmakers urging them to pass Biden’s COVID relief plan
-
Now Playing: Kentucky congressman honors late wife with ‘CAROL’ Act
-
Now Playing: Romney predicts Trump will be 2024 GOP nominee
-
Now Playing: Capitol security bombshell
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Tuesday, February 23, 2021