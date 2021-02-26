Manhattan DA takes possession of Trump's tax returns

The documents were turned over Monday by the former president’s accountants at Mazars USA. The Trump tax documents run into the millions of pages, a source told ABC News.
0:16 | 02/26/21

Transcript for Manhattan DA takes possession of Trump's tax returns

