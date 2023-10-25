Manhunt continues for husband suspected of killing wife

Aaron Pennington, 33, is a suspect in the homicide of his wife, 30-year-old Breanne Pennington, who was found dead at their Massachusetts home on Sunday, police said.

October 25, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live