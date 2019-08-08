Transcript for All-out manhunt for an escaped prisoner who killed prison official

New images of the escaped inmate in Tennessee, suspected of murder and considered, quote, extremely dangerous. Authorities releasing several mug shots of Curtis ray Watson to show how his appearance may have changed. Watson may have killed a high-ranking prison employee before his escape. And tonight, state officials with this chilling warning that he could be anywhere right now. Here's ABC's Victor Oquendo. Reporter: Tonight, an all-out manhunt for an escaped prisoner who, authorities allege, is now a murderer. Their stark warning -- This individual has been missing for a day. We don't know where he is and he could be anywhere. Reporter: Curtis ray Watson, who's six years into a 15-year sentence for aggravated kidnapping and has a previous conviction for child abuse, escaped Wednesday from a Tennessee prison north of Memphis. But first, officials say, he killed 64-year-old corrections administrator Debra Johnson. She was very personable and she was very respected with the inmate population. Reporter: FBI agents on the ground here outside the penitentiary. Take a look above. They are even using a drone to try to track down Curtis wats Watson. Officials say he escaped riding a tractor he was using for work detail, driving it two miles. They released photos of his tattoos, clothes he was wearing, and several mugshots to show him clean shaven and with a beard. If you sight this individual, do not approach him. He is extremely dangerous. Reporter: Police taking to the skies, searching every house and every car coming in and out of this remote community. You be careful. I will. Reporter: Neighbors on edge. We have all the doors shut, me and my daughter in here, we're safe and sound in here. Reporter: Not moving? Not moving at all. Reporter: Tom, residents are being asked to check surveillance cameras on their property and make sure any weapons they own have not been Tom? Victor, thank you. Next, we turn to the youngest faces of the nation's

