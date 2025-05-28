Manhunt intensifies for former Arkansas police chief turned escaped killer

Authorities have expanded their search, scouring heavily wooded terrain in north Arkansas and conducting security checkpoints as they try to apprehend Grant Hardin.

May 28, 2025

