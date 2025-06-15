Manhunt for suspect in Minnesota shooting enters 2nd day

Police have identified the suspect as 57-year-old Vance Boelter, who they believe fatally shot Minnesota lawmaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark.

June 15, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live