Transcript for Manhunt underway for mall shooter

in northern Indiana. At least one person killed in that deadly gunfire at the university park mall outside South Bend. Witnesses say the gunman wore a clown mask. And chaos in a zoom class in Wisconsin. Police west of Milwaukee on the trail of a man who in a face mask was pretending to be a student when he pulled a gun on the class camera. Investigators following leads all the way to Kansas City, working with police there tonight to zero in on that intruder.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.