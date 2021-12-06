Manhunt underway for mass shooting suspect at large

More
Authorities have made one arrest and are searching for another suspect in a mass shooting that wounded at least 14 people in Austin, Texas.
1:43 | 06/12/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Manhunt underway for mass shooting suspect at large

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:43","description":"Authorities have made one arrest and are searching for another suspect in a mass shooting that wounded at least 14 people in Austin, Texas. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"78244882","title":"Manhunt underway for mass shooting suspect at large","url":"/WNT/video/manhunt-underway-mass-shooting-suspect-large-78244882"}