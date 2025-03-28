Manhunt underway in New York City for two men who police say carved swastika on Tesla

A manhunt is underway in NYC for two men police say carved a swastika on a Cybertruck. It comes after Elon Musk vowed to crack down on Tesla attacks ahead of expected protests against the company.

March 28, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live