Transcript for Manhunt underway for suspect involved in fatal shooting in NYC

Time now for the "Index." And the search for a suspect in the fatal shooting of a college student visiting New York City. Police say 20-year-old Ethan Williams was hit with a stray bullet while outside his airbnb the family of the Indiana university student saying he was on his, quote, "Dream trip" to New York to film a documentary. And pope Francis naming 13 new cardinals during a prayer service overlooking St. Peter's square. Among them, Wilton Gregory, the 72-year-old archibishop of Washington, D.C., who becomes the first African-American elevated to that rank. Gregory notably led the church's internal response to the sex abuse scandal of the early 2000s. And when we come back, a

