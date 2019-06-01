Transcript for Manhunt underway for woman who killed manicurist in hit and run incident

Next to the ABC news exclusive. A tearful plea from the mother and grandmother of a young woman wanted for running over a woman with her car in Las Vegas. Begging her to turn herself in. The incident caught on surveillance. Showing the manicurist chasing after the driver. Here's Zachary kiesch. Reporter: As the hunt for the hit and run driver stretches into a ninth day, even her family says they don't know where she is. She's just scared right now. I'm sure she's scared. Reporter: Speaking exclusively to ABC news, they say they have not been able to reach her, and hope that when she sees this interview, that she will come forward. You can't run, baby. You cannot run. Reporter: Krystal Whipple is being sought for striking and killing an employee while fleeing from a Las Vegas nail salon without paying for her $35 manicure. Surveillance video shows her boyfriend and the manicurist chasing after her car. When she accelerates, and hits the woman, dragging her violently through the parking lot. The manicurist, Ngoc ngyuen, a 51-year-old mother of three, died at the hospital. Whipple's tearful grandmother is convinced it was all an accident. I know you didn't mean to kill the person. We know you didn't. We know you would never do anything like that, Krystal. Please come forth. We need you to come forth and stand up for your side of the story. What happened. Reporter: Las Vegas metro police say they continue to pour an extraordinary amount of resources into the search to bring Whipple to justice. Tom? Zachary, thank you. There is much more ahead on

