Manhunt in Washington state for father accused of murdering daughters continues

Officials said Travis Decker is a former military member with "extensive training." Authorities say he killed his three daughters during a court approved visitation.

June 5, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live