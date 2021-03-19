Mar-a-Lago partially closed due to COVID outbreak

More
A receptionist at the club owned by former President Donald Trump confirmed the news, saying it was closed until further notice, but declined to comment further.
0:16 | 03/19/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Mar-a-Lago partially closed due to COVID outbreak
Next here tonight former president Trump's mar Largo club has been partially closed due to a coldly outbreak there the Associated Press reported tonight a section of the Palm Beach club. Shut down out of an abundance of caution and some workers have been quarantined the former president moved to moral law go after leaving Washington in January.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:16","description":"A receptionist at the club owned by former President Donald Trump confirmed the news, saying it was closed until further notice, but declined to comment further.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"76567414","title":"Mar-a-Lago partially closed due to COVID outbreak","url":"/WNT/video/mar-lago-partially-closed-due-covid-outbreak-76567414"}