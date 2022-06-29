Mar-a-Lago risk assessment to be conducted for national security

The National Intelligence director said her office will conduct a new assessment in case of "potential risk to national security" due to classified documents being held in Mar-a-Lago.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live