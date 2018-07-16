Maria Butina, Russian gun rights activist linked to NRA, charged as Kremlin agent

More
Butina is a Russian gun rights activist who has cultivated ties to the NRA.
0:27 | 07/16/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Maria Butina, Russian gun rights activist linked to NRA, charged as Kremlin agent

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56631058,"title":"Maria Butina, Russian gun rights activist linked to NRA, charged as Kremlin agent","duration":"0:27","description":"Butina is a Russian gun rights activist who has cultivated ties to the NRA.","url":"/WNT/video/maria-butina-russian-gun-rights-activist-linked-nra-56631058","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.