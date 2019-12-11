Ex-Marine wanted after allegedly killing mother’s boyfriend

More
The 22-year-old is likely armed with a high-powered rifle and was a combat engineer at Camp Lejeune before he deserted his post, authorities said.
1:01 | 11/12/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Ex-Marine wanted after allegedly killing mother’s boyfriend

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:01","description":"The 22-year-old is likely armed with a high-powered rifle and was a combat engineer at Camp Lejeune before he deserted his post, authorities said.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"66923630","title":"Ex-Marine wanted after allegedly killing mother’s boyfriend","url":"/WNT/video/marine-wanted-allegedly-killing-mothers-boyfriend-66923630"}