Massachusetts man found with gun after taking tour of the US Capitol: Police

A man from Massachusetts was found carrying a gun after attending a tour of the U.S. Capitol as he was leaving the nearby Library of Congress on Tuesday, police officials told ABC News.

January 23, 2025

