Transcript for Massive blaze at San Francisco’s Fisherman’s Wharf

We move on now to the massive inferno at one of San Francisco's most famous tourist spots. Fisherman's wharf engulf in the flames, but crews saving a historic ship. Reporter: Tonight, this warehouse destroyed in a massive inferno, leaving a famous San Francisco pier in ruins. Coming in as a warehouse fire at the end of pier. Reporter: 4:20 A.M., a fire breaking out at pier 45 at fisherman's wharf. Flames shooting over 100 feet high. Might want to back out. This thing's really taken off. Reporter: The fire so intense, additional teams racing to the scene. 150 firefighters in all. One of them rushed to the hospital with severe cuts. And now millions of dollars worth of seafood, stored here for restaurants nationwide, could be lost. But one sign of hope, firefighters scrambling to save one of the last functional world War II ships. The "Ss Jeremiah o'brien." Saving a historic World War II vessel at the beginning of memorial day weekend is something we should all be proud of. Reporter: The pier's structural integrity is still up in the air. The fire was so massive, investigating how it started could take a very long time. Tom? Thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.