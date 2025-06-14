Massive crowds gather from coast to coast for 'No Kings Day' protests

Thousands of protests are taking place nationwide to counterprogram the president’s military parade in Washington, D.C., and to protest the Trump administration’s policies and perceived overreach.

June 14, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live