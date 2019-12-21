Massive cruise ships collided in Mexico

More
One passenger was injured after the Carnival Glory hit the docked Carnival Legend in Cozumel, Mexico.
2:20 | 12/21/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Massive cruise ships collided in Mexico

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:20","description":"One passenger was injured after the Carnival Glory hit the docked Carnival Legend in Cozumel, Mexico. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"67861174","title":"Massive cruise ships collided in Mexico","url":"/WNT/video/massive-cruise-ships-collided-mexico-67861174"}