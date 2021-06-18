24/7 Coverage of Breaking News and Live Events.

Return to Live Coverage

Massive eruption forces evacuations from Spanish island

The flow of lava destroyed houses in its path, forcing evacuations from the small Spanish island of La Palma.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live