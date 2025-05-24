Massive power outage at the Cannes Film Festival 

ABC News correspondent provides the latest update regarding the temporary power outage during the final day of the Cannes Film Festival in France.

May 24, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live