Transcript for Massive rescue effort for boys' soccer team facing bad weather

The U.S. Military on the scene helping in the urgent rescue operation in Thailand. 12 young soccer players and their coach missing for a week trapped inside that cave. Their parents at the opening of the cave praying tonight. James Longman on the scene for us. Reporter: A nation holding its breath tonight, waiting for any sign of life from 12 boys and their soccer coach, trapped in this flooded cave in Thailand for nearly a week. This mother calling out, "My son, come on out! I'm waiting for you here. Over 1,000 involved in the ever, including a U.S. Military search and rescue team, twisting and sliding their way through the wet rock. Drilling holes, using ultrasonic sensors, dropping maps and care packages through small crevices that cave a labyrinth, miles of passageways and tunnels running underground that can flood up to 20 feet during heavy downpours in this popular tourist site. It's believed the teams coach would often bring his soccer team here for fun excursions. This rescue effort has captured this nation's attention, so many sharing their thoughts and prayers online. Everyone here hoping the team is brought out safely. David? James Longman on the other hand -- on the scene.

