Massive warehouse fire forces residents to shelter in place in Pennsylvania

Officials in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, are urging residents to avoid the site of a large industrial fire in Abington Township due to air quality concerns. Evacuations have been recommended.

February 18, 2025

