Massive winter storm hits Northeast during evening commute

More than 2,000 flights were canceled nationwide. In the South, torrential downpours led to flooding in parts of Alabama and Georgia.
2:53 | 02/20/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for Massive winter storm hits Northeast during evening commute

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

