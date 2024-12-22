Mayhem at Texas mall

Authorities say John Darrel Schultz led officers on a high-speed chase that ended when he crashed his truck into J.C. Penny's in Killeen, Texas.

December 22, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live