-
Now Playing: Democratic presidential candidates speak out on impeachment
-
Now Playing: Latest poll shows a 3-way race to 2020
-
Now Playing: Buttigieg breaks into top 4 Democrats in new poll
-
Now Playing: The House set to begin week 2 of impeachment inquiry hearings
-
Now Playing: Mayor Pete Buttigieg is the new frontrunner in new Iowa poll
-
Now Playing: Trump's 'biggest fear is that he gets exposed': Former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel
-
Now Playing: 'Don't buy that Deval Patrick is likely to overcome' challenges in 2020 race: Silver
-
Now Playing: 'The centrist, the moderate. They are in trouble': Yvette Simpson on Obama comments
-
Now Playing: 'It's obviously wrong': House Intel Committee Dem on Trump’s attack on Yovanovitch
-
Now Playing: Trump responds to former US ambassador’s testimony
-
Now Playing: Former US ambassador to Ukraine testifies in public at house impeachment hearing
-
Now Playing: Roger Stone found guilty on all seven charges
-
Now Playing: FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast: Yovanovitch Testifies, Trump Attacks
-
Now Playing: Ousted ambassador details smear campaign to lawmakers
-
Now Playing: Trump impeachment hearing key moments: Day 2
-
Now Playing: Trump's actions part of an ‘incriminating pattern of conduct’: Schiff
-
Now Playing: Trump denies tweets against Yovanovitch were witness intimidation
-
Now Playing: Yovanovitch says she would have blocked Trump’s Biden requests
-
Now Playing: Ex-ambassador to Ukraine’s asked about Joe Biden’s son
-
Now Playing: ‘It’s been a difficult time’: Ex-ambassador to Ukraine