Mayor Pete Buttigieg is the new frontrunner in new Iowa poll

More
A CNN/Des Moines Register poll shows the presidential hopeful beating out Sen. Warren, Sen. Sanders and former VP Biden with a commanding lead.
2:04 | 11/18/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Mayor Pete Buttigieg is the new frontrunner in new Iowa poll

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:04","description":"A CNN/Des Moines Register poll shows the presidential hopeful beating out Sen. Warren, Sen. Sanders and former VP Biden with a commanding lead.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"67091166","title":"Mayor Pete Buttigieg is the new frontrunner in new Iowa poll","url":"/WNT/video/mayor-pete-buttigieg-frontrunner-iowa-poll-67091166"}