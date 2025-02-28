McDonald's, Wendy's not raising prices on egg items despite shortage

With the price of eggs skyrocketing across the U.S. due to bird flu, some restaurants are charging more for egg items. McDonald's and Wendy's say they have no plans to do so.

February 28, 2025

