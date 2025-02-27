Measles cases reported in New Jersey as officials warn outbreak may worsen

With new measles cases reported from New Mexico to New Jersey, including a deadly outbreak in Texas, health officials are fighting to limit the spread of one of the world's most contagious viruses.

February 27, 2025

