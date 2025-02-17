Measles cases are rising as Texas outbreak grows to largest in state in 30 years

According to the Department of State Health Services, a measles outbreak in western Texas has increased from 24 confirmed cases on Tuesday to 48 cases by Friday.

February 17, 2025

