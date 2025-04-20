Measles cases in the US continue to climb 

Multiple states have reported their first cases of measles in the year to date.  

April 20, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live