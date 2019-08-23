Now Playing: The Rollettes, a wheelchair dance team, make connections way bigger than dance

Now Playing: Meet the Rollettes!

Now Playing: Video: Frightening bison stampede at Yellowstone National Park

Now Playing: 8-year-old mauled by mountain lion while playing in backyard

Now Playing: 18-hour delay for LA-bound passengers flying from New York

Now Playing: Suspect in murder of Ole Miss student to undergo psych evaluation

Now Playing: 9-year-old sends encouraging letter to MLB player

Now Playing: Federal authorities target global internet scam in Los Angeles

Now Playing: Bellman claims hotel worker was not attempting to rob father

Now Playing: Passengers home safe after plane crash that ended in fireball

Now Playing: Man killed after elevator malfunctions, fatally crushing him

Now Playing: Weather system unleashes heavy rains over the last 24 hours

Now Playing: Man accused of allegedly plotting next US massacre is charged

Now Playing: Annual Kitten Bowl

Now Playing: Rattlesnake bites 19-year-old outside California home

Now Playing: Daddy-daughter duo celebrate their birthdays with sweet photo shoot styled by mom

Now Playing: Robocalls: The new FCC crackdown

Now Playing: New York man charged after telling teen he is in the KKK, spraying him with a hose

Now Playing: Distraught mom after baby found in hot car: 'I don't know how I forgot her'