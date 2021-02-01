Now Playing: How the Army Band performed and inspired many amid the pandemic

Now Playing: Five-year-old hand made New Year’s cards for nursing home resident

Now Playing: Police dog becomes fast friends with two dolphins

Now Playing: Two cats see snow and can’t look away

Now Playing: Make Kevin Curry’s breakfast and Tex-Mex pizzas healthy to ring in the New Year

Now Playing: Comfy style trends to try in 2021

Now Playing: How an Army vet paid off $87,000 in 10 months

Now Playing: People say ‘Good Riddance 2020’ on TikTok and in holiday cards

Now Playing: Mini chipmunk picnic is too cute for words

Now Playing: ‘GMA3’ update: College students’ mission to fight hunger goes nationwide

Now Playing: How to establish healthy rituals for a new start in 2021

Now Playing: 80-year-old grandfather has the best reaction to his new color-corrective glasses

Now Playing: How to restore your faith in 2021

Now Playing: A real-life Paddington bear cub was rescued after being held in captivity in a home

Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Remembering iconic actress Dawn Wells

Now Playing: A pair of moose caused a traffic jam on a snowy road

Now Playing: Squirrel cozied up in a tree for a Christmas slice of heaven

Now Playing: Dog loses snow boot while strutting his stuff in the snow