Mega Millions jackpot tops $401 million

The Mega Millions drawing could pay out $305 million if the winner chooses a cash option, as Saturday’s Powerball surged to $384 million.
0:18 | 01/02/21

Comments
Video Transcript
Mega Millions jackpot tops $401 million

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

