{"id":55338048,"title":"Meghan Markle's official biography posted to the royal family's website","duration":"1:36","description":"She and Prince Harry arrived at new home Kensington Palace, as official wedding pictures were released. ","url":"/WNT/video/meghan-markles-official-biography-posted-royal-familys-website-55338048","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}