Transcript for Melania Trump's office responds to Giuliani's comments on adult actress

First Lady Maloney trump making news late today after the president's attorney Rudy Giuliani said the blog at trump. He leaves her husband when it comes to the stormy Daniels case shortly after though we heard from the First Lady her own version put out by her spokeswoman. Here's ABC's Linda Davis on that. It was the first real glimpse of her we've had in weeks Maloney trump in front of the cameras alongside her husband thank you know. A little rough patch but she's doing great today she was out of the public I once again but making her voice heard. Her office responding to comments from the president's lawyer Rudy Giuliani who was asked what the First Lady thinks about stormy Daniels. Can't speak for four. No money at but you your personal friends I I Harriman I will. She believes in a husband she notes on true. I don't either because a slight suspicion that you when you. Student at when you look at stormy day angels. I note that Donald Trump in order detailed look at this three wise right beautiful women classy women. Women of great substance stormy Daniels. Still president trump ended up footing the bill to keep Daniels quiet about their alleged affair and tonight the First Lady is making one thing crystal clear. Her spokeswoman telling us I don't believe mrs. trump has ever discussed her thoughts on anything with mr. Giuliani. And the First Lady has not commented at all about the stormy Daniels scandal and many will remember. That when did appeared on sixty minutes president trump watch from the White House but mrs. trump was hundreds of miles away. In floor David so she didn't speak out on it but she made it clear she didn't necessarily agree with what you heard from Rudy Giuliani crystal clear that he thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.