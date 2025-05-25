A Memorial Day to remember for a young girl and her military dad

6-year-old Lorelei Howard receives a surprise reunion with her dad, Staff Sergeant Darius Howard at her Kindergarten graduation.

May 25, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live