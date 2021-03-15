Men charged for assaulting Capitol police officer

More
Prosecutors charged Julian Khater and George Tanios with assaulting officer Brian Sicknick, who died the night after the insurrection. They are accused of using toxic chemicals to spray officers.
3:46 | 03/15/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Men charged for assaulting Capitol police officer

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:46","description":"Prosecutors charged Julian Khater and George Tanios with assaulting officer Brian Sicknick, who died the night after the insurrection. They are accused of using toxic chemicals to spray officers.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"76474725","title":"Men charged for assaulting Capitol police officer ","url":"/WNT/video/men-charged-assaulting-capitol-police-officer-76474725"}