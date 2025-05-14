Menendez brothers eligible for parole after Los Angeles judge's resentencing

A judge resentenced Lyle and Erik Menendez to 50 years to life in prison instead of the life sentence they've been serving for their parents' murders, making them immediately eligible for parole.

May 14, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live