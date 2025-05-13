Menendez brothers' family pleads for their freedom 35 years after murders

Lyle and Erik's family descended on a Los Angeles courtroom in a final push to resentence them for the murders of their parents.

May 13, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live