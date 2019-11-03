Mexican authorities investigating after US student plunges to his death

The girlfriend of Ahmed Altaii, a 19-year-old Michigan college student, reportedly told police that he'd been drinking and consuming toxic substances before the fall at a Cancun hotel.
1:15 | 03/11/19

