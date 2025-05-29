“Mia” alleges Sean Combs raped her in dramatic testimony

The former personal assistant who stayed anonymous and chose the name "Mia" testified that Sean Combs allegedly raped her inside his home on Beverly Grove Drive in Los Angeles.

May 29, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live