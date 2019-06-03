Transcript for Michael Cohen revealed new documents to lawmakers: Sources

tonight involving Michael Cohen, the president's one-time fixer and personal attorney general, revealing new documents behind closed doors on capitol hill today. Sources telling ABC news shortly after the FBI raided his home and law office, he was approached, as they tried to keep Cohen from flipping. Here's ABC's chief justice correspondent Pierre Thomas tonight. Good morning. Reporter: Today, Michael Cohen back on capitol hill. Behind closed doors with the house intelligence committee. The president's former fixer, now his sworn enemy, but tonight, sources tell ABC news that shortly after the FBI raided his home and office, Cohen was contacted by two attorneys claiming to have ties to Rudy Giuliani, the president's personal lawyer. Sources say those attorneys wanted to make sure Cohen did not abandon the president. At the time, the president was publically sympathetic to Cohen. They broke into the office of one of my personal attorneys. It's a disgraceful situation. It's a total witch hunt. Reporter: Before congress last week, Cohen said he could not talk about the communications he had with the president or his team after the raid. Unfortunately, this topic is actually something that's being investigated right now by the southern district of New York. And I've been asked by them not to discuss and not to talk about these issues. Reporter: Cohen also told congress the president expected him to lie about a Moscow trump tower project. You need to know that Mr. Trump's personal lawyers reviewed and edited my statement to congress about the timing of the Moscow tower negotiations before I gave it. Reporter: The president's attorneys flatly deny that. ABC news has learned that today Cohen provided congress documents, including e-mails, which he claims will show the edits made to his false statement. He says he'll talk to congress as long as they still have questions. I would continue to cooperate to the fullest extent of my capabilities. So, thank you all very much for being here. Reporter: As for those attorneys that sources say are tied to Giuliani, prosecutors are clearly trying to find out if anyone tried to influence Cohen after those raids. David? Pierre Thomas with us again tonight. Thank you, Pierre.

