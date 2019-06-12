Michigan boy invites entire kindergarten class to adoption hearing

Michael Clark Jr. had crowd of supporters at his adoption hearing this week, which included his kindergarten classmates from Wealthy Elementary in East Grand Rapids.
1:26 | 12/06/19

