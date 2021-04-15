Now Playing: Vaccine Watch: Testing a vaccine for future pandemics

Now Playing: LA Dodgers player hits home run, surprises fan with nachos

Now Playing: Former Vice President Mike Pence has pacemaker procedure

Now Playing: Multiple earthquakes felt across Texas

Now Playing: Severe spring snowstorms move across US

Now Playing: US announces sanctions on Russia, expels Russian personnel

Now Playing: Daunte Wright’s family demands accountability, former officer in court

Now Playing: Derek Chauvin invokes 5th Amendment during murder trial

Now Playing: Suspects in 1996 disappearance of Kristin Smart make 1st court appearances

Now Playing: Boat battered by terrifying storm off Louisiana

Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Wednesday, April 07, 2021

Now Playing: Chicago Mayor Lightfoot warns of ‘difficult to watch’ body cam video

Now Playing: Royal family prepares final farewell for Prince Philip

Now Playing: Do we know the cause of clotting with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine?

Now Playing: This partner created the most wonderful Disney birthday surprise for his girlfriend

Now Playing: Chelsea Clinton: ‘It’s never too late’ for Trump to support COVID-19 vaccines

Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: CDC board says they need more information regarding J&J vaccine