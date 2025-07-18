Migrants deported to El Salvador prison sent to Venezuela in large prisoner swap

The White House announced that 10 Americans detained in Venezuela are on their way home after a large scale swap for over 250 Venezuelan migrants deported by the Trump administration.

July 18, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live